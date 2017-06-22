2017 ShrinersFest Officially Kicks Off in Downtown Evansville

The 2017 ShrinersFest and Air Show has officially started in downtown Evansville. ShrinersFest is a four-day festival filled with fun and entertainment.

There are carnival rides, games, food vendors, Bierstubes, live entertainment and inflatables for kids. It runs through Sunday, June 25th on Evansville’s Riverfront.

You can catch the Air Show rehearsal on Friday at 1 p.m. The official ShrinersFest Air Show will be on Saturday, June 24th at 3 p.m., and again on Sunday.

Buttons are $7 in advance, and $10 at the gate. Children under 12 get in for free.

A list of scheduled events for the festival can be found below:

Friday, June 23

10 a.m. – Festival Opens

● Food Vendors

● Carnival Rides

● Kids Zone

● PlayStation Road to Greatness Tour

12 p.m. – 11 p.m. – Coors Light Freedoms Bar

1 p.m. – Air Show Rehearsal

3 p.m. – Paradigm Paraglider Team

4 p.m. – 10 p.m. – Main Street Beer Garden

5 p.m. & 7 p.m. – Ultimate Air Dogs presented by Pet Food

Center

5 p.m. – The Home Depot Kids DIY Workshop

5 p.m. – VIP Pilots Reception (admission required)

5 p.m. – 12 pm – Hadi Bierstube

5 p.m. – Iron Monkee

5 p.m. – Junkyard Stereo

9 p.m. – Too Far Gone

Saturday, June 24

10 a.m. – Festival Opens

● Food Vendors

● Carnival Rides

● Kids Zone

● PlayStation Road to Greatness Tour

● Rolling Thunder Displays

11 a.m. – 11 p.m. – Coors Light Freedoms Bar

11 a.m. – 10 p.m. – Main Street Beer Garden

11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m., & 5 p.m. – Ultimate Air Dogs

presented by Pet Food Center

11:30 a.m. – Knot The Cherry

2 p.m. – Paradigm Paraglider Team

3 p.m. – 2017 ShrinersFest Air Show

● Air Show Announcer Luke Carrico

● U.S. Air Force T-38 Talons (4)

● Bill Leff T-6 Texan

● Greg Shelton Super Stearman

● Lima Lima Flight Team (4)

● Nate Hammond Super Chipmunk

● Michael Vaknin Extra 300

● Wingwalker Ashley Shelton

● DeHavilland Vampire Jet Demo

5 pm – WWII Invasion Reenactment feat.

LST 325

5 p.m. – 12 p.m. – Hadi Bierstube

6 p.m. – Iron Monkee

6 p.m. – Too Far Gone

8:45 p.m. – Paradigm Paraglider Team

9:15 p.m. – ShrinersFest Night

Extravaganza

● GhostWriter Twilight Show

● Wingwalker Ashley Shelton

● Lima Lima Flight Team

● Bill Leff StarFire Night Sky Show

9 p.m. – Junkyard Stereo

Sunday, June 25

9 a.m. – Festival Opens

● Food Vendors

● Carnival Rides

● Kids Zone

● PlayStation Road to Greatness Tour

● Rolling Thunder Displays

10 a.m. – Church Service by Pleasant

Chapel

11 a.m., 1 p.m., 2 p.m., & 3 p.m. – Ultimate Air Dogs

presented by Pet Food Center

11:15 a.m. – LST 325 Parade Pass

12 p.m. – 4 p.m. – Coors Light Freedoms Bar

12 p.m. – 4 p.m. – Main Street Beer Garden

12 p.m. – Paradigm Paraglider Team

1 p.m. – 2017 ShrinersFest Air Show

● Air Show Announcer Luke Carrico

● U.S. Air Force T-38 Talons (4)

● Bill Leff T-6 Texan

● Greg Shelton Super Stearman

● Lima Lima Flight Team (4)

● Nate Hammond Super Chipmunk

● Michael Vaknin Extra 300

● Wingwalker Ashley Shelton

● DeHavilland Vampire Jet Demo

4 p.m. – Festival Ends

For more information, visit 2017 ShrinersFest.

