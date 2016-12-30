2017 Romp Fest Lineup Announced

The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band and Punch Brothers will headline the 2017 Romp Fest in Owensboro. The festival runs from June 21st through June 27th in Yellow Creek Park.

Original arts and crafts, farm-to-table healthy food vendors, and professionally-led children s activities, are all included. Attendees are encouraged to bring their instruments and jam with romp artists day and night, or dance until dawn at awesome after parties.

Artist-led instrument workshops take place throughout the day, giving musicians the chance to interact and teach fans and players of all ages and skill levels.

Other workshops and forums include songwriting, clogging and flat-foot dancing, yoga and healthy living through music.

To see the full lineup and for more information, visit Romp Fest online here:

Owensboro Romp Fest

Amanda Decker 44News Executive Producer and Evening Anchor. Amanda is a native of Indianapolis, Indiana and joined WEVV from Little Rock, Arkansas where she worked at Independent News Network. Amanda graduated from Ball State with degrees in Telecommunications, Journalism, and Political Science. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments