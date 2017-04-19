Young kids from the area will get a chance to swing their way into a national competition. The 2017 Major League Baseball Jr. Home Run Derby is designed to help talented children showcase their hitting abilities with an opportunity to compete at a National Finals during MLB All-Star Week. This event is Saturday, April 29th at 1 p.m. at Golfmoor Little League, which is next to Helfrich Park Middle School.

Boys and girls will be divided into two age divisions: 12U and 14U. They will have an opportunity to advance through three levels of competition.The Local Champions from both age divisions will advance to the Regional Level, and Regional Champions will go to the National Finals. The National Finals will take place during the MLB All-Star Week in Miami, Florida.

There is no entry fee, and it’s open to all local 12U and 14U players.

If anyone has questions, call the league president, Ryan Wargel, at 812-589-2116.

