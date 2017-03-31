2017 KABC All-Star Game Roster Announced

The Kentucky Association of Basketball Coaches has released the names of which players will compete in their annual East-West All-Star Game.

Players representing the Tri-State area are in bold.

The game is April 25 at Paul Laurence Dunbar High School in Lexington.

Tip-off is at 6:00 p.m. for the girls game and 8:00 p.m. for the boys game.

-BOYS WEST TEAM-

Region 1:

Chris Vogt, Graves County High School

Preston English, Murray High School

Region 2:

Travion Hollowell, University Heights High School

Jaylen Sebree, Christian County High School

Region 3:

Zach Hopewell, Apollo High School

Noah McElwain, Muhlenberg County High School

Region 4:

Pedro Bradshaw, Russellville High School

Tavin Lovan, Franklin Simpson High School

Terry Taylor, Bowling Green High School

Region 5:

Tony Jackson, North Hardin High School

Kel Stotts, Adair County High School

Region 6:

Jaylon Hall, Doss High School

Chance Moore, Fern Creek High School

Region 7:

Clivonte Patterson, Ballard High School

Parker Jones, Christian Academy-Louisville

Region 8:

Joe Griffin, South Oldham High School

Dominique Turner, Collins High School

-EAST BOYS TEAM-

Region 9:

Cole Vonhandorf, Covington Catholic High School

Sean McNeil, Cooper High School

Region 10:

Jake Ohmer, Scott High School

Jekobi Wells, Paris High School

Region 11:

Taveion Hollingsworth, Paul Laurence Dunbar High School

Luke Johnson, Lexington Catholic High School

Region 12:

Peyton Gover, Southwestern High School

Noah Young, Lincoln County High School

Region 13:

Peyton Broughton, North Laurel High School

Jared Grubb, South Laurel High School

Region 14:

Torell Carter, Letcher County Central High School

Damon Tobler, Perry County Central High School

Region 15:

Trenton Russell, Magoffin Co High School

Timmy Dalton, Lawrence County High School

Mason Blair, Johnson Central High School

Region 16:

Hayden Roe, West Carter High School

Michael Antrobus, Rowan County High School

-GIRLS WEST TEAM-

Region 1:

Hannah Langhi, Marshall County High School

Alicia Hornbuckle, Calloway County High School

Region 2:

Alisha Owens, Henderson County High School

Janiya Davis, Hopkinsville High School

Region 3:

Lily Grimes, Breckinridge County High School

Emma Johnson, Daviess County High School

Region 4:

Elli Bartley, Glasgow High School

MacKenzie Coleman, Metcalfe County High School

Region 5:

Jada Stinson, Elizabethtown High School

Haeli Howard, Marion County High School

Region 6:

Jaelynn Penn, Butler High School

Lindsey Duvall, Bullitt East High School

Region 7:

Tonysha Curry, DuPont Manual High School

Natalie Collins, Eastern High School

Region 8

Kaylee Clifford, Trimble County High School

Sammy Rogers, Anderson County High School

-GIRLS EAST TEAM-

Region 9:

Allyson Johnson, Beechwood High School

Hailey Anderson, Cooper High School

Region 10:

Whitney O’Mara, Mason County High School

Autumn Martin, Nicholas County High School

Region 11:

Princess Stewart, Franklin County High School

Kiara Pankins, Lafayette High School

Region 12:

Emmie Harris, Boyle County High School

Alyvia Walker, Danville High School

Region 13:

Jordan Brock, Harlan High School

Kameryn Ashurst, Corbin High School

Region 14:

McKenzie Flynn, Estill County High School

Kristen Waugh, Knott County Central High School

Region 15:

Ali May, Johnson Central High School

Hope Lafferty, Sheldon Clark High School

Region 16:

Maggie Jachimczuk, Russell High School

Kristen Mayo, East Carter High School

