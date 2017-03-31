2017 KABC All-Star Game Roster Announced
The Kentucky Association of Basketball Coaches has released the names of which players will compete in their annual East-West All-Star Game.
Players representing the Tri-State area are in bold.
The game is April 25 at Paul Laurence Dunbar High School in Lexington.
Tip-off is at 6:00 p.m. for the girls game and 8:00 p.m. for the boys game.
-BOYS WEST TEAM-
Region 1:
Chris Vogt, Graves County High School
Preston English, Murray High School
Region 2:
Travion Hollowell, University Heights High School
Jaylen Sebree, Christian County High School
Region 3:
Zach Hopewell, Apollo High School
Noah McElwain, Muhlenberg County High School
Region 4:
Pedro Bradshaw, Russellville High School
Tavin Lovan, Franklin Simpson High School
Terry Taylor, Bowling Green High School
Region 5:
Tony Jackson, North Hardin High School
Kel Stotts, Adair County High School
Region 6:
Jaylon Hall, Doss High School
Chance Moore, Fern Creek High School
Region 7:
Clivonte Patterson, Ballard High School
Parker Jones, Christian Academy-Louisville
Region 8:
Joe Griffin, South Oldham High School
Dominique Turner, Collins High School
-EAST BOYS TEAM-
Region 9:
Cole Vonhandorf, Covington Catholic High School
Sean McNeil, Cooper High School
Region 10:
Jake Ohmer, Scott High School
Jekobi Wells, Paris High School
Region 11:
Taveion Hollingsworth, Paul Laurence Dunbar High School
Luke Johnson, Lexington Catholic High School
Region 12:
Peyton Gover, Southwestern High School
Noah Young, Lincoln County High School
Region 13:
Peyton Broughton, North Laurel High School
Jared Grubb, South Laurel High School
Region 14:
Torell Carter, Letcher County Central High School
Damon Tobler, Perry County Central High School
Region 15:
Trenton Russell, Magoffin Co High School
Timmy Dalton, Lawrence County High School
Mason Blair, Johnson Central High School
Region 16:
Hayden Roe, West Carter High School
Michael Antrobus, Rowan County High School
-GIRLS WEST TEAM-
Region 1:
Hannah Langhi, Marshall County High School
Alicia Hornbuckle, Calloway County High School
Region 2:
Alisha Owens, Henderson County High School
Janiya Davis, Hopkinsville High School
Region 3:
Lily Grimes, Breckinridge County High School
Emma Johnson, Daviess County High School
Region 4:
Elli Bartley, Glasgow High School
MacKenzie Coleman, Metcalfe County High School
Region 5:
Jada Stinson, Elizabethtown High School
Haeli Howard, Marion County High School
Region 6:
Jaelynn Penn, Butler High School
Lindsey Duvall, Bullitt East High School
Region 7:
Tonysha Curry, DuPont Manual High School
Natalie Collins, Eastern High School
Region 8
Kaylee Clifford, Trimble County High School
Sammy Rogers, Anderson County High School
-GIRLS EAST TEAM-
Region 9:
Allyson Johnson, Beechwood High School
Hailey Anderson, Cooper High School
Region 10:
Whitney O’Mara, Mason County High School
Autumn Martin, Nicholas County High School
Region 11:
Princess Stewart, Franklin County High School
Kiara Pankins, Lafayette High School
Region 12:
Emmie Harris, Boyle County High School
Alyvia Walker, Danville High School
Region 13:
Jordan Brock, Harlan High School
Kameryn Ashurst, Corbin High School
Region 14:
McKenzie Flynn, Estill County High School
Kristen Waugh, Knott County Central High School
Region 15:
Ali May, Johnson Central High School
Hope Lafferty, Sheldon Clark High School
Region 16:
Maggie Jachimczuk, Russell High School
Kristen Mayo, East Carter High School