2017 Best And Worst Cities For Women-Owned Businesses

In a male-dominated society, millions of women are coming up on top. More than 9.4 million women-owned businesses are currently operating in the United States. Those firms make up nearly a third of all privately held companies and pull in revenues of $1.5 trillion with roughly eight million workers. In recent years women have taken roles that were once only accessible to men.

WalletHub.com compared the 100 largest metropolitan statistical areas, or MSA’s, across 10 key metrics to find the best and worst cities for women-owned businesses. These findings are based on revenue growth of women-owned businesses to presence of women’s business centers to industry variety for women-owned firms. Each state is ranked on overall new-business friendliness, female entrepreneurship, and business climate for women.

Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin, Tennessee ranked number one for the best city for a woman-owned business. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, California ranked as the worst state coming in at #100.

For a complete list and more information, visit Best Places for Women-Owned Businesses.

