Valentine’s Day is a day for roses, chocolate, jewelry and all of the finer things in life. Americans shell out $18.2 billion for their loved ones, from greeting cards to a special night out, and an average of about $136.57 per person. It’s the third largest consumer holiday in the United States.

WalletHub.com determined the most romantic and cost-effective cities for celebrating Valentine’s Day. The study is based on budget, activities, gift accessibility, and weather forecast. WalletHub.com took the largest 100 cities across 20 key metrics ranging from ‘florists per capita’ to ‘number of attractions’ to ‘cost of a three-course meal’ to come up each cities rank.

San Fransisco, California came out on top with a score of 82.77, ranking first in activities while scoring 15th for budget. Hialeah, Florida ranked last, ranking 99th for budget, 86th for activities, and 16th for weather forecast. Some cities in Kentucky made the list with Lexington-Fayette, KY ranking 33rd and Louisville at 57th. Chicago ranked 42nd while Indianapolis ranked 63rd and Ft. Wayne was at 72nd.

For a complete list of cities, visit 2017 Best and Worst Cities for Valentine’s Day.

