2017 Best and Worst Cities for College Basketball
With March Madness upon us, some cities might be better for college basketball than others. To find 2017’s top spots for NCAA hoops,
The best city for college basketball is Chapel Hill in North Carolina, and the worst city for college basketball is New Britain in Connecticut. Bloomington, Indiana and Lexington, Kentucky made the top 10 at #4 and #8, respectively.
Evansville made the list at #224 with Carbondale, Illinois at #227. Other cities around the region include Murray, KY (#33), Terre Haute, IN (#66), and Bowling Green, KY (#75). Indianapolis didn’t even make the top 100 cities. It made the list at #139.
Best Cities for College Hoops:
1. Chapel Hill, NC
2. Los Angeles, CA
3. Durham, NC
4. Bloomington, IN
5. Philadelphia, PA
6. East Lansing, MI
7. Lawrence KS
8. Lexington, KY
9. Storrs, CT
10. Cullowhee, NC
Worst Cities for College Hoops:
282. Ithaca, NY
283. Poughkeepsie, NY
284. Lynchburg, VA
285. Riverside, CA
286. Hackensack, NJ
287. Clinton, SC
288. Daytona Beach, FL
288. Peoria, IL
290. Tampa, FL
291. New Britain, CT