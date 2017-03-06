2017 Best and Worst Cities for College Basketball

With March Madness upon us, some cities might be better for college basketball than others. To find 2017’s top spots for NCAA hoops, WalletHub.com compiled the numbers on 291 cities. These rankings are based on seven metrics that include number of teams per city, the winning percentage of each to stadium capacity, and social-media engagement.

The best city for college basketball is Chapel Hill in North Carolina, and the worst city for college basketball is New Britain in Connecticut. Bloomington, Indiana and Lexington, Kentucky made the top 10 at #4 and #8, respectively.

Evansville made the list at #224 with Carbondale, Illinois at #227. Other cities around the region include Murray, KY (#33), Terre Haute, IN (#66), and Bowling Green, KY (#75). Indianapolis didn’t even make the top 100 cities. It made the list at #139.

Best Cities for College Hoops:

1. Chapel Hill, NC

2. Los Angeles, CA

3. Durham, NC

4. Bloomington, IN

5. Philadelphia, PA

6. East Lansing, MI

7. Lawrence KS

8. Lexington, KY

9. Storrs, CT

10. Cullowhee, NC

Worst Cities for College Hoops:

282. Ithaca, NY

283. Poughkeepsie, NY

284. Lynchburg, VA

285. Riverside, CA

286. Hackensack, NJ

287. Clinton, SC

288. Daytona Beach, FL

288. Peoria, IL

290. Tampa, FL

291. New Britain, CT

