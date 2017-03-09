With St. Patrick’s Day upon us, celebrations will be happening all over the country. Believe it or not, the first every St. Patrick’s Day parade didn’t take place in Ireland. Nearly 33 million people in the United States claim Irish ancestry. Chicago gained fame for dying its river green while other places are known for their elaborate pageants, pub crawls, or long processions of marching bagpipers.

WalletHub.com ranked these cities based on several metrics, including St. Patrick’s Day traditions, costs, safety & accessibility, and St. Patrick’s Day weather.

Buffalo, New York ranked number one in America for St. Patrick’s Day celebrations while Palmdale, California ranked last at #200. No cities in the tri-state made the list, but Indianapolis ranked #110 and Lexington-Fayette ranked in at #48 and Louisville, Kentucky was ranked #66.

For a complete list of cities, visit 2017 Best Cities for St. Patrick’s Day Celebrations.

