2017 Annual Fishing Licenses Available Online and at Retailers

Annual fishing licenses are available online and at retailers throughout the Hoosier state. The 2017 annual fishing licenses are available, and starts on April 1st through March 31, 2018.

The senior fish-for-life license is $17 for people who are at least 64-years-old. It’s valid for the rest of that person’s life and includes trout/salmon stamp privilege.

Anyone 18 and older will need to set up an account to buy a license online. There are additional fees that may apply.

For more information, visit Indiana DNR – Fish License.

Hunting seasons will end for coyotes and striped skunks March 15th. Game turtles and light geese hunting ends March 31st. Trapping season for coyote, striped skunk, and beaver ends March 15th. Crow hunting ends Wednesday, March 1st.

