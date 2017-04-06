2016-2017 Basketball Kiwanis Awards
The Kiwanis Club awards aren’t necessarily dedicated to top high school athletes, but to ones who display merit on and off the court.
Coaches, administrators, and peers from each Evansville school voted one male and one female basketball player to represent each student body at the awards ceremony Thursday. Below is the list of high school student-athletes who attended:
Bosse
Kiara Bailey, Javien Langley
Central
Zion Sanders, Zach Daughtery
Harrison
Britney Young, De’Ante Booker
Day School
Max Lowery
Mater Dei
Grace McCann, Ethan Dale
Memorial
Alyssa Murphy, Logan Douglas
North
Anna Newman, Kade Fleming
Reitz
Jaley Schlosser, Reid Mahan