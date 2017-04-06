2016-2017 Basketball Kiwanis Awards

The Kiwanis Club awards aren’t necessarily dedicated to top high school athletes, but to ones who display merit on and off the court.

Coaches, administrators, and peers from each Evansville school voted one male and one female basketball player to represent each student body at the awards ceremony Thursday. Below is the list of high school student-athletes who attended:

Bosse

Kiara Bailey, Javien Langley

Central

Zion Sanders, Zach Daughtery

Harrison

Britney Young, De’Ante Booker

Day School

Max Lowery

Mater Dei

Grace McCann, Ethan Dale

Memorial

Alyssa Murphy, Logan Douglas

North

Anna Newman, Kade Fleming

Reitz

Jaley Schlosser, Reid Mahan



