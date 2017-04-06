44News | Evansville, IN

2016-2017 Basketball Kiwanis Awards

April 6th, 2017 Bosse, Castle, Central, Evansville, Harrison, Indiana, Mater Dei, North, Reitz, Sports

The Kiwanis Club awards aren’t necessarily dedicated to top high school athletes, but to ones who display merit on and off the court.

Coaches, administrators, and peers from each Evansville school voted one male and one female basketball player to represent each student body at the awards ceremony Thursday. Below is the list of high school student-athletes who attended:

Bosse
Kiara Bailey, Javien Langley

Central
Zion Sanders, Zach Daughtery

Harrison
Britney Young, De’Ante Booker

Day School
Max Lowery

Mater Dei
Grace McCann, Ethan Dale

Memorial
Alyssa Murphy, Logan Douglas

North
Anna Newman, Kade Fleming

Reitz
Jaley Schlosser, Reid Mahan

JoJo Gentry

JoJo Gentry is a native of Anderson, Indiana, JoJo says “It’s an honor to do what I love in my home state! Indiana is a great place to live and work, where people are surrounded by Hoosier hospitality and community engagement.”

