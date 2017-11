Home Indiana Evansville $20,000 Bond For Evansville Man Facing Child Molestation Charges November 9th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

An Evansville man is charged with more than a dozen counts of sex crimes against a minor. 31-year-old Domingo Ramos is in the Vanderburgh County Jail on charges including sexual abuse and child molestation.

Authorities say Ramos began assaulting the alleged victim when the child was just nine years old and continued until the age of 16.

Police say Ramos admitted to his behavior.

He’s being held on a $20,000 bond.

