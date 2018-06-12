200 Years of Vanderburgh County

This year, Vanderburgh County turned 200!

There are a lot of events planned all summer long to celebrate this bicentennial birthday, and Joelle Knight from the Vanderburgh County Bicentennial Committee sat down with us to tell us what we can expect.

The first upcoming event will be the Bicentennial Bash, which will be on July 6th. The bash will have music, food trucks, and fun for the whole family to enjoy.

The second event of the summer will be the Franklin Street Bazarr on July 14th. Along with food trucks and music, a beer garden will be offered for people 21 and over.

For more information on these events, visit their website vanderburghbicentennial.com

