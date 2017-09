Home Indiana Evansville More Than 200 Quilts On Display For Harvest Of Quilts September 22nd, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

More than 200 quilts are on display in down Evansville for the 2017 Harvest of Quilts. The quilt and craft show features hand-made crafts for sale at the Old National Events plaza.

Organizers say it’s a great way to get an early start on Christmas shopping. This year’s event also features a live auction and silent auction.

Harvest of Quilts will continue Saturday, September 23rd from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Comments

comments