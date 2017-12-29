Home Illinois 200 Plus Laws Set To Take Effect In Illinois December 29th, 2017 Jeff Goldberg Illinois

As the clock strikes midnight on 2017, a whole slew of new laws will take effect in Illinois. 216 laws in total will change the way some folks in Illinois live and work.

What has some folks talking is the way dogs, cats and other domesticated animals will be treated during court proceedings. Cute and cuddly loved ones will now be at will of a judge who can decide on custody for pets. Folks who spoke with 44NEWS agree with this decision, saying that pets should be treated like humans.

Another slightly controversial new law will upgrade the sentences for some repeat gun crime felons. Instead of 3-14 years, some repeat gun offenders will now see a minimum sentence of 7 years. Some folks in Springfield and that spoke to 44NEWS say they would like to see an increased rehabilitation portion of the sentences.

Other laws can be pretty wacky and inconsequential. Cycling will be the new sport of Illinois, and the official grain will be, unsurprisingly, corn.

