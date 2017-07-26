Home Indiana Evansville More Than 200 People Participated In Warrant Compliance Day July 26th, 2017 Jeff Goldberg Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

More than 250 people participated in the Warrant Compliance Day at the Civic Center in Evansville. People with outstanding warrants were able to turn themselves in without the fear of being arrested.

The Prosecutor’s Office says there are about 13,000 open warrants in Vanderburgh County.

Many of the people at this event tell 44News they were afraid to drive because simply getting pulled over means a trip to jail.

Participant Dustin Campbell said, “I think it’s gonna be helpful for a lot of people because a lot of people because a lot of people are stressing about it I know I have been because it stopped me from getting a second job and just little things like that I always got to be cautious about where I go I try to walk more than I get rides just in case because I can’t afford to go to jail at the time because I can’t provide for my family.”

Everyone that turned themselves in were given court dates and the Vanderburgh County Prosecutor’s Office says they are more likely to show up to the court date after events like this.

Last year, there were about 150 people that participated in the Warrant Compliance Day.

