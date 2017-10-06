200-Mile Yard Sale Offers Bargains, Unique Finds All Weekend

A yard sale spanning 200 miles and eight counties will continue this weekend. It has bargains and unique finds available all the way down Highway 60.

The yard sale covers 200 miles of HWY-60 including Henderson and Daviess Counties, and is a great way to discover treasures and spend time in the different communities throughout Kentucky.

Chapel Hill United Methodist Church in Henderson, rents out spaces in their parking lot for those who would like to participate.

Chapel Hill United Methodist Church member Robin Trimble said, “It’s a great chance to have your antiques sitting out, and dealers that are looking for them to come and buy them. It’s just really convenient to have it on one road.”

You can check out the Highway 60 yard sale until Sunday, October 8th. Vendors will be there from sunrise to sundown.

The Highway 60 yard sale spans Meade, Breckenridge, Hancock, Daviess, Henderson, Union, Crittenden, and Livingston Counties.

