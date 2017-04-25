Home Indiana More Than 200 Employees to be Laid Off at STARTEK in Tell City April 25th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

More than 200 employees will be out of a job at a Tell City call center. A W.A.R.N. notice was sent to employees at STARTEK located at 211 U.S. Highway 66 East. The facility will cease operations by June 16th, laying off 207 employees. The notice says employees who are impacted will not have any bumping rights.

Some employees may be offered an opportunity to transfer to another role within the STARTEK organization. However, at this time the company doesn’t know which, if any, employees will be offered this option.

A statement from the company is attached below:

As a proud member of the Tell City community for the past 15 years, we are deeply saddened to announce the closing of our Engagement Center on June 16, 2017. We want to thank the great people of Tell City and the surrounding communities for allowing us to be a part of this town and its success. We also want to thank our Brand Warriors for their tireless support and dedication to our company, our clients, and our clients’ customers. In return, we are committed to supporting our talented and hardworking employees throughout this transition. This includes providing our employees with advance notice to help them start their job search as well as providing severance pay to eligible employees. In addition, we are partnering with State and local officials to identify and coordinate outplace resources. And, we are identifying opportunities for employees to transfer to other STARTEK locations.

We have been a proud supporter of this community since 2002, and as we prepare to support our employees through this transition, we ask that our fellow employers in the area contact us with available job opportunities for our employees. Please contact our Talent Acquisition Manager, Marcus Hayden, at marcus.hayden@startek.com with your job postings and announcements.

Once again, thank you for your support over the past 15 years. We have created a lot of memories and success stories that will never be forgotten. Thanks again,

Stephanie Chapman

Comments

comments