20 Roads to Close Due to High Water

February 13th, 2019 Evansville, Indiana

Several roads in Vanderburgh County are closing due to high water and flooding. The following roads are closed to all traffic, and officials ask that you avoid these areas:

  • S. Green River Rd from I-69 to Lynn Rd
  • Lenn Rd from Pollack Ave to S. Green River Rd
  • River Rd from U.S 41 to Nugent Rd
  • Seminary Rd from Duesner Rd to Old Henderson Rd
  • County Line Rd(East) from Millersburg to Warrick County Line
  • Pleasant Rd from Cypress Dale Rd to Bayou Creek Rd
  • Old Henderson Rd from Duesner Rd to Golden Rule Rd changed to Nurrenbern to Golden Rule Rd
  • Happe Rd from Duesner Rd to Old Henderson Rd
  • King Rd from Old Henderson Rd to Happe Rd
  • Hickory Ridge Rd from Old Henderson Rd to Happe Rd
  • Golden Rule Rd from Old Henderson Rd to Seminary Rd
  • Waterworks Rd from Veteran’s Memorial Pkwy to Hwy 41
  • Lyle Rd from Nurrenbern Rd to Bayou Creek Rd
  • W. Franklin Rd from Smith Diamond Rd to Seminary Rd
  • Roth Rd from Seminary Rd to Cypress Dale
  • Shore Rd
  • Cypress Dale from Seminary Rd to W. Franklin
  • S. Weinbach from the Levee to River Rd
  • Newman Rd from Hickory Ridge Rd to Old Henderson Rd
  • Duesner Rd from Seminary Rd to Happe Rd

