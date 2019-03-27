2 Minute Cooking Class: Wedge Salad

Now that we’re beginning to think about swimsuit season, most of us want foods that somehow manage to satisfy while still seeming light and refreshing.

No dish better delivers on both counts than the classic iceberg wedge salad, a retro creation that is all about simplicity.

This week we’re in the kitchen with Chef Adam to learn how to put this salad together just like you’d get at that fancy restaurant.



Classic Wedge Salad

Blue Cheese Dressing

1 cup Mayonnaise (or 1/2 cup mayo and 1/2 cup sour cream)

½ cup Blue Cheese Crumbles

1 TBSP Balsamic Vinegar

1 TSP Mustard (dry)

1 TSP Garlic (powder)

To taste Salt and Pepper

Method of Preparation:

In a medium bowl, combine all the ingredients until blended and set aside in the cooler for later use.

Classic Wedge Salad

1 each Iceberg Lettuce

1 cup Blue Cheese Dressing

½ cup Crumbled Bacon

½ cup Halved Grape Tomatoes

½ cup Blue Cheese Crumbles

Method of Preparation:

Cut the head of lettuce into wedges (6 wedges depending on size). Plate the wedges on a serving platter or salad plate.

Drizzle the blue cheese dressing over the wedges and garnish with the remaining ingredients.

Finish with fresh cracked pepper and serve with a fork and knife.

I didn’t leave my cheese in big chunks.

I asked my resident taste tester ahead of time if he liked blue cheese before I made the salad.

Also, I used pepper encrusted bacon (always better than regular), Dijon mustard from a bottle (instead of dry) and added fresh, shaved red onion.

When you do make this yourself, let me know how it turned out.

