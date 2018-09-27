2 Minute Cooking Class: Sushi Bowl

The kids are back in school, and if you’ve been making the same old PB&J, or sending them off with a Lunchable, I’ve got the cure for the boring lunch blues in this week’s two minute cooking class.

Chef Adam created this dish when he was in college, you didn’t expect him to eat ramen, right?

And bonus, this dish may even convert your kiddos into sushi lovers!





Sushi Bowls with Sesame Tuna

Sushi Rice

2 cups Sushi Rice

3 cups water

½ cup Rice Vinegar

1 TBSP Granulated Sugar

Method of preparation:

1. Rinse the rice in a strainer or colander until the water runs clear (this will take several cycles of running cold water and rinsing). Combine with water in a medium saucepan. Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat to low, cover and cook for 20 minutes. Rice should be tender and water should be absorbed (this can also be accomplished in a rice cooker. You will still rinse the rice the same but you will then add the rice and water into the cooker and start). Cool until room temp (or cool enough to handle).

2. In a separate bowl, mix the vinegar and sugar until the sugar has dissolved. Then once the rice has cooled, pour the vinegar mixture over the rice and gently mix into the rice.

3. The rice is now ready to use for sushi making. Cover with plastic if it’s not going to be used immediately and avoid refrigeration as this with cause the rice to dry out and become hard.

Sesame Tuna

1 each 2.6 ounce Packet Tuna

1 TSP Soy Sauce

1 TSP Toasted Sesame Oil

½ TSP Toasted Sesame Seeds

Method of Preparation:

1. In a bowl, combine the packet of tuna with the soy sauce, sesame oil and sesame seeds.

2. Set aside for later use.

Sushi Bowl

½ cup Prepared Sushi Rice

¼ cup Sesame Tuna

¼ cup Cucumber (julienne)

¼ cup Carrot (julienne)

¼ cup Avocado (sliced)

To garnish Yum Yum Sauce

Sliced Green Onion

Pickled Ginger

I love that this is easy, but looks fancy, and it’s a great way to introduce someone to sushi because the fish isn’t raw!

Let me know when you make it and how it turned out!

