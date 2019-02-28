2 Minute Cooking Class: Shepherd’s Pie

Sweaters and boots go along with winter like peanut butter and jelly.

Know what else does?

Comfort food!

We’re in the kitchen with Chef Adam for this week’s two minute cooking class, learning how to make a delicious, deceptively simple dinner that can be made with ingredients you probably already have on hand.





Shepherd’s Pie:

1 lb. browned ground beef (not drained)

1 c. celery, onions and carrots

fresh thyme and fresh rosemary

1/4 c. beef broth

1 TBSP. Worcestershire Sauce

2 TBSP. Flour

2 TBSP. Tomato Paste

Mashed Potatoes

Add diced vegetables to ground beef and soften.

Add fresh thyme and fresh rosemary.

Mix in flour until thickens.

Add tomato paste, then Worcestershire sauce and broth and remove from heat.

Top with mashed potatoes.

Place in 450 oven for about 10 minutes, or until peaks of potatoes are crisp and browned.

If you want to make the more traditional shepherd’s pie, just omit the tomato sauce and use lamb instead of ground beef.

