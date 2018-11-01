2 Minute Cooking Class: Roasted Chicken Salad

School has been in session for a few months now, and if you’re running out of lunch ideas, Chef Adam has you covered.

In this week’s two minute cooking class, we’re saying skip the PB&J, and use that leftover chicken in the fridge to create a lunch that will have the other kids asking for a taste.





GRETCHIN: This looks like ingredients for chicken salad, but fancy chicken salad.

Adam: Yes.

GRETCHIN: Of course, I know you so well now.

Adam: You know, traditional chicken salad you’re gonna do whatever, celery, onions, pickle relish, and mayonnaise, something like that.

We are not gonna do that, obviously.

GRETCHIN: Well, I didn’t think we were.

Adam: But what we are gonna do firstly, we’re gonna use roasted chicken, and not like we went and roasted a chicken because we were gonna make chicken salad.

This is legit leftover roasted chicken.

GRETCHIN: Perfect thing to do with leftover roasted chicken!

Adam: That’s right.

And it’s really one of the best way to use it because it’s already seasoned so well; so you don’t have to add a whole lot more to it.

To start off, we’re gonna build our sauce.

Mayonnaise.

We’re gonna take this mayonnaise and we’re gonna mix it with honey.

When you mix the mayonnaise and the honey, it thins it out.

We’re gonna add some salt and pepper.

Now we have our dressing.

To that we’ll add our chicken, roasted chicken.

We’ll add some toasted almonds.

GRETCHIN: Roasted and toasted, I like that.

Adam: Add some dried cranberries, and then we’ll just toss this.

GRETCHIN: Are you kidding me, this is it?

Adam: This is it!

GRETCHIN: Whoah!

So instead of being, “we’ll have to give you a peanut butter and jelly sandwich because I only have a couple of minutes,” you can throw this together!

Adam: Absolutely!

And the thing is, you can have that roasted chicken diced in your cooler, and just have it ready for whenever.

We’re gonna use some all butter croissants.

GRETCHIN: Oooh, nice!

Adam: We’re just gonna split this open and stuff it.

GRETCHIN: School lunches have never looked so good.

Adam: So then you pop that into your lunchbox.

GRETCHIN: And if your kid is anything like mine, and likes to post pictures of their food porn, this is totally it.

Adam: It’s a decent sandwich.

GRETCHIN: I like that you threw in chips.

You’re like, “this is so great…chips.”

Adam: Well, I mean, chips and a sandwich is the thing!

GRETCHIN: Okay.

You lost your “fancy” edge right here though.

I’m taking points for that.

Adam: You should.

See this one is the wrong chip, it should have been down there…there we go.

GRETCHIN: Ah, it was all placement.

Adam: Now we’re good.

GRETCHIN: OKAY…

Adam: I can garnish it with some…

Easy and delicious, what every parent likes to hear when it comes to recipes!

