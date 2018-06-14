2 Minute Cooking Class: Mapo Tofu

Our two minute cooking classes have taught us how to make American fusion, delectable vegan meals, and even Italian from scratch!

Today we’re teaching you how to make a dish that will transport your family, and dinner table, halfway across the world.



Mapo Tofu

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon vegetable oil, or as needed

1/2 onion, cut into strips

3 cloves garlic, minced

3/4 pound ground pork, or more to taste *optional*

1/2 egg

6 tablespoons chile bean sauce (doubanjiang)

1/4 cup black bean sauce in chile oil

1 teaspoon chile oil, or to taste

1 (12 ounce) package salted soft tofu, cut into bite-sized pieces

7 tablespoons water

salt and ground black pepper to taste

2 green onions, diced

Directions:

Heat vegetable oil in a saucepan over medium-high heat. Add onion and garlic; cook and stir until browned, 5 to 7 minutes. Mix pork and egg together in a bowl. Stir mixture into the saucepan. Saute until starting to turn color, 3 to 5 minutes.

Stir chile bean sauce, black bean sauce, and chile oil into the pork mixture. Cover, reduce heat to medium-low, and simmer until pork is browned, 3 to 5 minutes. Add tofu; simmer until flavors are well blended, about 3 minutes. Season with salt and pepper and top with green onions.

