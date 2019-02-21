2 Minute Cooking Class: Korean Beef

We’re back in the kitchen with Chef Zach for another two minute cooking class!

If you’ve been to Metzger’s Tavern in Henderson, then you know one of their most talked about specials is Korean Beef Tacos!

And now Zach is opening up his secret recipe book and teaching us how to make this exotic treat as an appetizer for your family.





Korean Beef:

2 1/2 lb. Flank Steak (sliced thin against the grain)

3 garlic cloves (diced)

3 dried chilies (diced)

1 tsp. fresh ginger (grated)

3TBSP. Soy Sauce

1 TBSP. Salt

1TBSP. Pepper

1 TBSP. garlic powder

1/4 c. green onion (diced)

2 TBSP. oyster sauce

1 TBSP. sriracha

1 TBSP. sesame seeds

Combine all ingredients (except beef) and mix thoroughly.

Let marinate for 24 hours.

Grill beef (only turning once) on medium high grill setting.

Serve over dark green leaf lettuce.

