2 Minute Cooking Class: Kimchi Jjigae

Our two minute cooking classes have taught us how to make all kinds of dishes, like American fusion, delectable Vegan meals, and even Italian from scratch!

Today we’re teaching you how to make a dish that will transport your family, and dinner table, halfway across the world, and introduce them to Korea.

Kimchi Jjigae

Ingredients:

2 cups chopped kimchi

1 cup water

1 tablespoon brown sugar

4 cloves garlic, minced

1/2 pound pork belly, cut into bite-size pieces

1 (12 ounce) can fully cooked luncheon meat (such as SPAM(R)), cubed (optional)

1/4 cup kochujang (Korean hot sauce) (optional)

1 (12 ounce) package silken tofu

1 (3 ounce) package enoki mushrooms

Directions:

Combine kimchi, water, sugar, and garlic in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Bring to a boil. Stir in pork belly, luncheon meat, and kochujang. Add tofu and mushrooms; stir carefully so you don’t break up the tofu. Reduce heat to medium-low. Cook until kimchi is softened and pork is slightly pink in the center, 20 to 30 minutes.

