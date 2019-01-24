2 Minute Cooking Class: Homemade Dumplings

The Tri-State’s German heritage means that sometimes what you order, isn’t always what you get.

Take chicken and dumplings…what you generally get are German, hand rolled dumplings built from recipes that have been passed down for decades.

This week, Chef Zach at Metzger’s Tavern, notorious for his chicken and dumplings, is breaking it down and teaching us how to make this Tri-State winter staple.





Dumplings:

4c flour

1 1/2 tsp. salt

1 1/2 tsp. pepper

Water

Mix dry ingredients.

Add water to form a soft dough.

(Add more flour/water as needed.)

Roll out dough to about 1/8 in.

Cut into small squares.

Add to rapidly boiling broth.

Now, I made “Dumpling Soup” with my dumplings.

6 medium potatoes – peeled and cubed

1 teaspoon salt

8 cups water

2 tablespoons butter or margarine

4 ounces sliced bacon, diced (I use peppered bacon)

1 large onion, chopped

2 Tbsp. Himalayan Sea Salt, Garlic Pepper Blend

Place potatoes in a large pot with the salt and water, and bring to a boil. Cook for 10 to 15 minutes, until potatoes are tender.

Meanwhile, melt the butter in a skillet over medium heat. Add the bacon and onion; cook and stir until onions are golden and bacon is cooked. Set aside.

When the potatoes are cooked, pinch off small pieces of the dough, and drop them into the boiling potato water. Turning the dough in your hand will help keep it from sticking to your fingers. Once all of the dumplings have been added, you can stir in the bacon and onions. Ladle some of the water from the soup into the skillet, and swish it around to clean out all of the tasty bits and juices. Pour back into the soup. Turn off the soup, and let stand for a few minutes before serving.

