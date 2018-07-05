2 Minute Cooking Class: Grilled Ribeye Sandwich

It’s summer-time, and the warmer temps means we’re taking our cooking classes out of the kitchen and into the backyard!

Want to step up your outdoor party game?

Check out this creative twist on an American staple, and surprise your party guests with something everyone can appreciate…the steak sandwich!





Grilled Ribeye Sandwich with Watercress and Herbed Goat Cheese

Ingredients:

2 each Ribeye Steaks (8 ounces each)

4 ounces Goat Cheese

2 TBSP Olive Oil

1 TBSP Fresh Parsley (chopped)

1/2 TBSP Fresh Thyme (chopped)

1/2 TBSP Fresh Chive (chopped

to taste Salt and Pepper

1 each Roasted Garlic Bread Loaf

2 cups Fresh Watercress

Method of Preparation:

Preheat your grill to 400 degrees. Season ribeye steaks with salt and pepper and drizzle with olive oil.

Place the steaks on the hottest part of the grill and close the lid. Cook each side of the steak for 2 minutes (depending on steak thickness and desired doneness). Once steak has finished cooking, remove from the grill and place onto a plate to rest.

In a small bowl, combine the goat cheese, oil, fresh herbs and salt and pepper until well blended. Set aside for later use.

Slice the Roasted Garlic Bread Loaf in half and place the cut slides onto the grill to toast (about 1 minute). Remove the bread from the grill and spread the herbed goat cheese on the toasted sides. Set aside for final preparation.

Slice the rested steak into thin strips and arrange onto the bottom slice of bread and top with the fresh watercress. Place the top slice of bread over the watercress to finish the sandwich and slice to serve.

Grilling Tips!!!

When selecting steaks, pick the correct grade! The USDA grades all beef prior getting to the market; the grading scale from best to not as great is: Prime, Choice, Select, Commercial. Choice makes up the majority of the available product in stores and is typically a good option. If you are a real steak lover, give USDA Prime a try!

Whether you use gas or charcoal, make sure your grill is hot before you put anything on to insure nice grill marks and a good sear.

If you use charcoal, avoid using the “briquettes” as they are filled with chemicals that are not necessary for grilling. Use “Lump Charcoal” and start the fire with some scrap news paper rather than lighter fluid. Your food will taste much better!

Avoid moving your food around too much on the grill! Poking and prodding your food will not make it cook faster and most times will lead to longer cooking times and dried out food.

If you know what doneness (rare, medium-rare, medium, medium-well, well) you like your steaks, try using a probe thermometer to get closer to the desired temperature. Just be sure to pull your steak off the heat 5 – 10 degrees before your desired temperature to avoid over cooking.

