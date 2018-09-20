2 Minute Cooking Class: Chicken Shawarma

Our two minute cooking classes have taught us how to make everything from handmade pasta to authentic Korean Djiggae.

And this week, we’re helping you with school lunch.

Skip the PB and J, or Lunchable, when you send your kids to school with this easy, yet delectable dish, be prepared to share the recipe with the other Pinterest parents.





Chicken Shawarma with Cucumber Salad

Chicken Shawarma

1 pound Raw Chicken Tenderloins

2 cloves Fresh Garlic (minced)

½ each Lemon (juice only)

1 TSP Ground Cumin

1 TSP Ground Coriander

1 TSP Paprika

1 TSP Salt

½ TSP Cayenne Pepper

½ TSP Black Pepper

2 TBSP Olive Oil

Method of Preparation:

1. Preheat your grill to 450 degrees.

2. In a bowl, combine the chicken with the remaining ingredients and allow 30 minutes to marinate.

3. Place marinated chicken on the grill and cook until the internal temperature reaches 165 degrees. Set aside for later use.

Cucumber Yogurt Sauce

1 cup Plain Greek Yogurt

¼ cup Cucumber (diced)

1 TSP Fresh Garlic (minced)

½ each Lemon (juice only)

To taste salt and pepper

Method of Preparation:

1. Combine all ingredients in a bowl and refrigerate until needed.

Cucumber Salad

½ cup Cucumber (sliced)

½ cup Tomato (sliced)

½ cup Garbanzo Beans (rinsed and drained)

½ each Lemon (juice only)

2 TBSP Olive Oil

To taste salt and pepper

Method of Preparation:

1. Combine all ingredients in a bowl and refrigerate until needed.

Final Assembly

2 each Chicken Shawarma (grilled, cooled)

1 each Naan (flatbread)

¼ cup Cucumber Yogurt Sauce

½ cup Cucumber Salad

To garnish Sliced Tomato

Sliced Cucumber

Shredded Romaine Lettuce

