2 Minute Cooking Class: Chicken and Dumplings

‘Tis the season for…comfort food!

And what could be more comforting than a creamy broth packed with veggies and chicken, with soft, fluffy dumplings floating on top?

We’re in the kitchen with Metzger’s Tavern, Chef Zach!

He’s teaching us how to make his very own chicken and dumplings in this week’s 2 minute cooking class.





Ingredients:

2 and a half pound chicken

lemon

1 cup of onion

1 cup of heirloom (colored) carrots

1 cup tops of celery

1 cup diced celery

quarter cup of salt

teaspoon and a half of seasoned salt

quarter cup of black pepper

tablespoon of celery seed

tablespoon of chicken base

Add chicken and lemon to boiling broth.

Cook for about 45 minutes.

Remove bones from chicken and return meat to pot.

Add remaining ingredients to pot.

Get your whisk and give it a stir, then you’re gonna let all those flavors sit and boil away.

Let it boil for about 45 minutes, while you’re making your dumplings.

Then whenever your dumplings are done, you’ll be ready to add them straight to the pot!

