2 Minute Cooking Class: Cast Iron Grilled Cheddar Apple Pie

It’s summertime, and the warmer temps means Chef Adam has taken our cooking classes out of the kitchen and into the back-yard!

Want to step up your outdoor party game?

Check out this creative twist on an American staple, and surprise your party guests with something everyone can appreciate…Apple Pie.

I’ll let you know a few things:

We used white cheddar for the look, always use cold ingredients when you’re building your pie crust, you’ll pile the apples high because they’ll wilt and shrink as they bake, and be sure that even though you’re baking it on the grill, be sure to still vent the top crust.

Cast Iron Grilled Cheddar Apple Pie

Crust:

1 1/4 cup All Purpose Flour

4 Ounces Extra Sharp White Cheddar (shredded)

pinch Salt

6 TBSP Butter (cubed cold)

3 TBSP Iced Water

Filling:

1 each Granny Smith Apple (peeled cored and sliced)

1 each Gala Apple (peeled, cored and sliced)

2 TSP Cinnamon

1/2 cup Brown Sugar

2 TBSP All Purpose Flour

1/2 each Lemon (juice only)

Method of Preparation:

1. Preheat the grill to 350 degrees.

2. In a food processor, pulse the flour, cheese and salt together until blended. Then add the butter and pulse until the mixture looks like bread crumbs. Add the iced water and continue to pulse until the dough ball starts to form (if too dry, add more water 1 tablespoon at a time).

3. Remove the dough from the food processor and form into a ball in your hands. Cut the dough ball into 2 portions. Place each ball between to sheets of parchment paper and roll out until about 1/4 inch thick. Place into the cooler until firm (about 1 hour up to over night).

4. While the dough is chilling, in a large bowl, combine the sliced apples, cinnamon, sugar, flour and lemon juice and toss until well blended. Set aside.

5. Press once of the rolled doughs into the bottom of 6 inch cast iron pan. Then fill the pan with the apple mixture. Top the apples with the second rolled out dough and pinch the edges to seal and cut slits into the top for the pie to vent.

6. Place the pie onto the grill away from the heat and allow 30-45 minutes to cook. When the pie is golden on the top, it is ready to remove.

7. Serve warm with ice cream or whipped cream.

Recipe Notes!!!

* For best pie dough results, KEEP IT COLD! For a flaky crust you want to keep the butter very cold so it doesn’t melt while blending.

* If you use a gas grill, turn on half of the burner to make direct and indirect heating sides. Place the pie on the indirect side to avoid burning the bottom of your crust. If using charcoal, stack the coals on one side to do the same thing.

* This pie can be made a day in advance before cooking, just follow steps 1-5, then place in the cooler.

