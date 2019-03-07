2 Minute Cooking Class: Bacon & Bean Soup

Sweaters and boots go along with winter like peanut butter and jelly.

Know what else does?

Comfort food!

Especially soup!

This week, Chef Adam is teaching us how to fill our family’s bellies with something warm and delicious that’s super easy to make, and also easy on your wallet.





Bacon and Bean Soup

Ingredients:

1 pound Thick cut Smoked Bacon (diced)

1 each Onion (diced)

½ cup Carrot (diced)

½ cup Celery (diced)

2 TBSP Garlic (minced)

3 cans Navy Beans (drained)

1 TBSP Fresh Thyme (chopped)

2 each Bay Leaf

1 quart Chicken Stock

To taste Salt and Pepper

Method of Preparation:

1. In a heavy pot, cook the diced bacon until almost crispy (about 10 minutes).

2. Once the bacon is ready, add the onion, carrot, celery and garlic and cook until the vegetables start to soften (about 5 minutes).

3. Once the vegetables are softened, add the beans, thyme, bay leaf and chicken stock.

4. Reduce the heat and simmer covered for 30 minutes.

5. Correct seasoning with salt and pepper and serve warm.

I would say that you don’t have to use that much bacon, if you don’t have it, and you could probably even make this with ham.

You have to love filling food that won’t break the bank!

When you make this, let me know how it turned out.

