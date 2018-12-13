2 Minute Christmas Cooking Class: Orange Powder Puffs

Ever stress over buying gifts?

Save money, and give the gift of love this year by making the gift yourself!

We’re in the kitchen with teen Chef Zane, and she’s showing us how to make a popular Southern cookie that’s sure to delight any recipient!

Orange Powder Puffs:

Ingredients

■ 12 ounces vanilla wafer cookies (finely crushed)

■ 1 cup confectioners’ sugar (plus more for coating)

■ 1/4 cup butter (softened)

■ 1/2 cup orange juice concentrate (thawed)

■ 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

■ 1 cup pecans (chopped)

■ 1/2 sifted confectioners’ sugar (or shredded coconut for coating)

Combine the vanilla wafer cookie crumbs and 1 cup confectioners’ sugar in a mixing bowl.

Add the butter to the crumb mixture and blend in well.

Stir in the thawed orange juice concentrate; add vanilla and nuts. Mix with your hands until all the ingredients are fully incorporated.

With your hands, shape the mixture into balls about the size of walnuts. Place the prepared balls in a food storage bag with the sifted powdered sugar or shredded coconut. Shake the balls around so that the sugar (or coconut) sticks to the balls. You may want to do just a few at a time to prevent overcrowding which could impact the shape the balls.

Remove the balls from the bag and arrange the orange balls in single layer on waxed paper-lined cookie sheet. Store them uncovered overnight in the refrigerator for the best flavor.





As Zane mentioned, we usually eat these frozen, so they’re more like candy than cookies.

