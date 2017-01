Two men arrested in connection to a deadly shooting and police chase are facing murder charges.

Joevionte Simms and Clarence Smith are accused in the deaths of Caesarrae Rapier and George Black.

The Union County Coroner says the two men died of gunshot wounds.

The police chase started in Morganfield and ended at South Heights Elementary.

Previous Story: http://44news.wevv.com/2-arrested-shooting-police-chase/

