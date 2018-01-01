Home Indiana Evansville 2 Degrees Is A Great Time For A Motorcycle Ride January 1st, 2018 Warren Korff Evansville

There are many traditions Tri-Staters have for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s. Some go to the movies, some watch football on TV, but one group gets out the motorcycles and goes for a ride. Monday morning’s mercury said two degrees, but that did not stop a small group of motorcycle enthusiast from hitting the road, even if it was for a brief trip.

Cathy Burch says tradition has it that whatever the temperature is January first, if a person rides their motorcycle for that many miles on that day, they will have good luck for the rest of the year.

The bad news for Cathy was the New Year’s temperature at 9 a.m. was two degrees. The good news is she and her fellow riders only had to ride two miles to have good luck for the rest of the year.

Apparently a lot of Cathy’s friends decided to take their chances with other superstitions and traditions. Only three people showed up for Monday’s ride in Evansville.



