2 Car Crash Expected To Close Highway 161 For 4 Hours September 8th, 2018

44News has just received information about a crash outside of Owensboro.

First responders are on the scene and directing people to turn around because of a 2 car crash on Highway 161. Officials say the road is expected to be closed for about 4 hours.

We will continue to bring you updates on this story as they become available to us.

