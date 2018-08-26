Home Indiana 2 Car Collision Leaves 1 Woman Dead August 26th, 2018 Townsend Outlaw Indiana

One woman is dead after a 2 car collision is Wabash County.

The accident happened around 11 AM on SR 114, near Wabash County Road 200 West. Police believe Samantha Hebein of Roann, Indiana was driving westbound and for an undetermined reason, crossed the center line crashing into a pick up truck traveling Eastbound. Hebein died at the scene and the 2 passengers from the truck were transported by medical helicopter to a hospital in Fort Wayne with non-life threatening injuries.

This crash remains under investigation.

