2 Arrested After Shooting, Police Chase

A shooting in Union County, Kentucky leads to a police chase in Henderson County.

Kentucky State Police and Henderson County deputies assisted in a police chase which started in Morganfield Friday afternoon.

The police chase ended at South Heights Elementary, where suspects were taken into custody.

Authorities tell 44News there is possibly one suspect still on the loose.

No word on how many people were shot in Union County.

Stay with 44News on air and online for more details on this case.

