$2.4 Billion Road Plan Bill Approved by Kentucky Lawmakers April 3rd, 2018 Tyrone Morris Kentucky

Kentucky lawmakers passed two bills focused on fixing roads and infrastructure around the commonwealth. Both of those bills are now headed to Governor Matt Bevin’s desk. The first is a two-year state road plan that would free up $2.4 billion for infrastructure improvements. House Bill 202 calls for nearly $1 billion in bridge work, repaving and other highway repairs across the state.

Also, on its way to the governor is House Joint Resolution 74.

That includes projects that are part of the state’s six-year road plan but hadn’t been funded just yet.

