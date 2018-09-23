Home Indiana 1st Gun Violence Art Show Held In Indianapolis September 23rd, 2018 Townsend Outlaw Indiana

A photographer is telling the stories of gun violence across America and he chose Indianapolis as his first stop.

Documentary Photographer Joe Quint has spent the past 5 months going to Indianapolis to capture families directly impacted by gun violence. He says “It’s about telling real stories of the brave survivors who have the strength to share their experience. Quint says his work isn’t about the politics but to tell a diverse story and spark a conversation while people connect to the photos. He wants to show the fulls tory of gun violence and that it doesn’t just involve street crimes, but domestic violence and suicide too.

Joe Quint explains “Hopefully see the story of their families in the story of other families so that they realize this is a problem that affects us all, the is an epidemic that affects us all.”

Quint spent time with each person and family, including a mom, who lost her son and husband to suicide and survivors of the Noblesville School Shooting. Joe Quint says he hopes people realize all these stories connect us.

Comments

comments