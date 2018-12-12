Home Indiana $1M Grant to Supply More Smoke Detectors in Indiana December 12th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

As deadly house fires increase state officials are working to give Hoosiers smoke detectors.

State fire officials are working on a plan to use federal grant money to supply thousands of homes with smoke detectors.

Fire investigators say they’re still trying to figure out what caused the fire that killed six people including four children in Logansport last month.

They know the home did not have any working smoke detectors. Indiana State Fire Marshal Jim Greeson says during the past few years the number of deadly fires has increased. In 2017, there were 72 deaths and this year there have already been 85.

“That’s almost 160 fire deaths in two years in three years over 200 fire deaths. It’s our responsibility to make sure the residents and the citizens of Indiana, have a way to protect themselves in their homes,” says Greeson.

The Indiana Department of Homeland Security received $1.3 million thanks to a combination of federal grants.

The money will allow the department to buy and install more than 10,000 smoke detectors throughout Indiana.

