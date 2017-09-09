19TH Annual Family Day in the Park

44 News Is focused on family and the community and that focus took us out to the CK Newsome Center for Family Day in the Park Saturday. 44 News this Morning anchors Shelby Coates and Melissa Schroeder were on hand as celebrity readers at the event.

It was a chance to help kids and their families build a better future and inspire community pride. Volunteers say the nice weather helped set the tone for a day that enhanced and empowered the family unit for generations to come.

Board Member of Community Outreach Evansville, Darin Lander says, “It’s all about diversity, it’s all about understanding each other, and really just having the opportunity to get together, and kids can enjoy themselves and great entertainment and food vendors. We got some free food out here we’re talking health and wellness and so again it is a way for the community to come together, especially given some of the things that are happening in our world today.”

The event was capped off with the 19TH annual cultural celebration and Gospel festival.

Comments

comments