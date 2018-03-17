18th Annual Run Of Luck 7k

Leprechauns were seen running down West Franklin St. early this morning. After the Saint Patrick’s Day Parade early this morning, The Eighteenth Annual Run Of The Luck 7k Race was ran all the way down West Franklin Street this morning. Registration was only 25 dollars. Registration included admission to the race and a chance to win many prizes. There was a competition for Most Festive Apparel with three winners who won 100 dollars cash. This year the 1000 Pot of Gold Giveaway returned with one lucky runner winning 1000 dollars cash as well. Also new this year was a competitive one mile run. Proceeds from the event go to support the Evansville Firefighters Fun.

Also, a big congratulations to Hunter Motz who was the winner of the Run of the Luck 7k.

