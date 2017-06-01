The 1889 Catastrophic Johnstown Flood & Connections to the Tri-State

May 31-June 1 saw flooding of catastrophic proportions at Johnstown, Pennsylvania.

On already-wet ground after a week of heavy rain & t’storms, 8″ of rainfall descended upon the area on the 31st. An already poorly-managed massive dam for a lake, weakened by already heavy rainfall, was overcome of the latest historic rain event. The heavy rainfall was widespread over the Johnstown area, overall. Grampian saw 8.37″ on May 31 alone, while Blue Knob saw 7.90″. McConnellsburgh received 7.08″ of rainfall May 31 with a monthly total of 12.41″. 6.00″ fell at Selin’s Grove. Even Wauseon, Ohio received 6.04″ May 30.

6.00″ fell at West Almond, New York on that 31st, while 4.95″ fell at Morganton, North Carolina May 29-30. Florence, South Carolina got 4.92″ rainfall along on May 31. So, obviously, the zenith of the rainfall & flooding was May 31.

It was at 3 p.m. on that date that the dam burst sending a massive wall of water 14 miles upstream from Johnstown into the heart of the city. The city of 30,000 was literally wiped off the map in an apocalyptic disaster only seen in modern movies.

Debri accumulated as such a massive depth in Conemaugh River that a massive debri fire was sparked in the river, claiming more lives

The death toll was +2100 (at least 2209 fatalities is the most accurate count).

So, meteorologically-speaking, what was behind this event? What are the connections to the Tri-State?

Culprit was a very deep, cold upper trough that moved very slowly & kept Johnstown & all areas from the northeast to southeast U.S. in a plume of heavy rainfall & t’storms (some severe).

It did not move very quickly because of upper ridging blocking to the north & northeast of it, so the rainfall continued for a long period of time, climaxing on May 31.

This significant trough carried our unusually cold air & brought 3.21″ to the Evansville area May 29-30, much of it falling May 30.

We did not received frost, but there was a widespread highly-damaging, killing frost to our north over Indiana & Illinois. Patchy frost was reported as far south as Charlotte, North Carolina.

As seen, what happened in Johnstown can be connected to what was happening in the Tri-State.

