1858-59 Oddity: Biggest Snows of the Entire Winter Before Thanksgiving

1858-59 was an interesting fall-winter period. The heaviest snowfall of the winter fell November 20-22 in the Evansville metro with two storms dumping a total of 10″ (4″ November 20, 6″ November 22). November was colder than normal overall with a maximum temperature of 57 & a minimum temperature of 20.

Only 2″ fell December-March & this was with one single snowfall on February 2, although multiple days saw trace amounts of snow in January & February. The coldest temperature of the entire winter was 4 on January 22 & it hit 74 on February 19 after morning low of 57.

The November 22 storm was the heaviest with measurable snowfall as far south as Tennessee. Citizens of Nashville commented frequently about the unusual snowfall event so far south in November.

Chad Evans Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad has a National Weather Association Seal of Approval and is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee. More Posts Follow Me:



