18 Hoosiers Selected For USI Community Leadership Program

Several Hoosiers from across southwest Indiana will participate in the University of Southern Indiana’s leadership program. Eighteen individuals will take part in USI’s 2017 Connect with Southern Indiana program, focusing on promoting active citizenship in southwest Indiana.

Participants will attend 10 full-day sessions that highlight divergent and analytical thinking, communication and strategic entrepreneurship from a community development perspective. Connect with Southern Indiana contains a social entrepreneurship model where participants seek solutions to a variety of problems or needs.

Participants will develop projects that address regional problems and will apply these lessons to their projects. Topics include sustainability, adapted business models, and feasibility analyses.

The 2017 class includes:

Dubois County

Jenell Schue, supervisor of central scheduling, Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center

Gibson County

Kelly Kelley, administrator, Gibson County Health Department

Melissa Walden, director of marketing and development, The Arc of Gibson County

Knox County

Martha Vance, business and industry coordinator, Vincennes University

Pike County

Sarah Hopkins, 4-H youth development educator, Purdue Extension Pike County

Posey County

Allison Brown, senior gallery associate, USI New Harmony Gallery of Contemporary Art

Casey Trela, director of financial aid, Ivy Tech Community College

Spencer County

Sara Dzimianski, extension educator, Purdue Extension Perry County

Nicole Osborne, human resources and development coordinator, Lincoln Hills Development Corp

Vanderburgh County

Caylin Blockley, assistant director, USI Alumni and Volunteer Services

Loc Duong, admission assistant, USI Center of International Programs

Echo Ira, market research analyst, Vectren Corporation

Rasheedah Jackson, childcare and development director, Memorial Community Development Corporation

Erin Merris, community engagement manager, USI Historic New Harmony

Tammy Oliver, recruiting supervisor, USI Career Services and Internships

Chaze Patrick, marketing intern, USI Outreach and Engagement

Tonya Rine, senior electric financial analyst, Vectren Corporation

Martha Seal, development director, Holly’s House

The class will meet on-site in a new historic southern Indiana county for each session:

February 10th – Gibson County

February 23rd – 24th – Posey County (New Harmony overnight stay)

March 3th – Knox County

March 17th – Perry County

April 7th – Dubois County

April 21st – Pike County

May 5th – Vanderburgh County

For more information, visit USI Connect.

