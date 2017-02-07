18 Hoosiers Selected For USI Community Leadership Program
Several Hoosiers from across southwest Indiana will participate in the University of Southern Indiana’s leadership program. Eighteen individuals will take part in USI’s 2017 Connect with Southern Indiana program, focusing on promoting active citizenship in southwest Indiana.
Participants will attend 10 full-day sessions that highlight divergent and analytical thinking, communication and strategic entrepreneurship from a community development perspective. Connect with Southern Indiana contains a social entrepreneurship model where participants seek solutions to a variety of problems or needs.
Participants will develop projects that address regional problems and will apply these lessons to their projects. Topics include sustainability, adapted business models, and feasibility analyses.
The 2017 class includes:
Dubois County
Jenell Schue, supervisor of central scheduling, Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center
Gibson County
Kelly Kelley, administrator, Gibson County Health Department
Melissa Walden, director of marketing and development, The Arc of Gibson County
Knox County
Martha Vance, business and industry coordinator, Vincennes University
Pike County
Sarah Hopkins, 4-H youth development educator, Purdue Extension Pike County
Posey County
Allison Brown, senior gallery associate, USI New Harmony Gallery of Contemporary Art
Casey Trela, director of financial aid, Ivy Tech Community College
Spencer County
Sara Dzimianski, extension educator, Purdue Extension Perry County
Nicole Osborne, human resources and development coordinator, Lincoln Hills Development Corp
Vanderburgh County
Caylin Blockley, assistant director, USI Alumni and Volunteer Services
Loc Duong, admission assistant, USI Center of International Programs
Echo Ira, market research analyst, Vectren Corporation
Rasheedah Jackson, childcare and development director, Memorial Community Development Corporation
Erin Merris, community engagement manager, USI Historic New Harmony
Tammy Oliver, recruiting supervisor, USI Career Services and Internships
Chaze Patrick, marketing intern, USI Outreach and Engagement
Tonya Rine, senior electric financial analyst, Vectren Corporation
Martha Seal, development director, Holly’s House
The class will meet on-site in a new historic southern Indiana county for each session:
February 10th – Gibson County
February 23rd – 24th – Posey County (New Harmony overnight stay)
March 3th – Knox County
March 17th – Perry County
April 7th – Dubois County
April 21st – Pike County
May 5th – Vanderburgh County
For more information, visit USI Connect.