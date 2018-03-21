17-Year Veteran Receives Firefighter of the Year Award

The Evansville Fire Department takes time to honor some of its best. Mayor Lloyd Winnecke made the announcement at the American Red Cross this morning as the department named this year’s Firefighter of the Year.

This year Captain Kirk Kuhnel won the award for his contributions to the department and community. This award is given out every year by the Green River Kiwanis Club.

“I’m humbled, I’m honored to be for one to be nominated by my peers and then I’m honored that the Kiwanis was the one that picks the winners,” Capt. Kuhnel said.

Kuhnel is a 17-year veteran of EFD and is captain of Rescue One located near downtown Evansville.

Other nominees this year, included Lieutenant Matt Garnett from Engine Four on the northeast side and instructor Steve Jordan, who is assigned to the training division.

