17 Year Old Suspect Arrested in Friday Morning Shooting April 20th, 2018

A 17 year old is arrested and Evansville Police are investigating after a shooting Friday morning in the 900 block of Judson St.

Deandrea Jones was taken into custody this afternoon. Police say he will be charged as an adult in this case because he has a prior criminal history.

It happened around 11:45 Friday morning. Police say a man was shot in the shoulder, and he was found outside on a sidewalk. He was taken to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

EPD have detained several people for questioning as the investigation continues.

