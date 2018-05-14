Home Indiana Evansville 17 Students Graduate High School With An Associates Degree May 14th, 2018 Townsend Outlaw Evansville, Indiana

Graduating high school is quite the accomplishment but imagine getting a college degree at the same time. That was true for students apart of the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation’s Early College High School Program.

Twenty two students from the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation’s Early College High School Program were honored at Ivy Tech Community College. Out of those twenty-two students, seventeen will earn their associate degrees from Ivy Tech along with their high school diplomas. These students will be honored at the program’s senior recognition celebration.

