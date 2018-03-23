163rd Gibson County Fair Announced
The Gibson County Fair has announced plans for its 163rd edition. It’s set for July 8th through the 14th in Princeton, IN.
New this year will be a rodeo including bronc riding and team roping.
Among the performers set to take the stage up and coming singer-songwriter Ashley McBryde and Walker McGuire. The concert is being presented by Toyota Motor Manufacturing Indiana Inc. and your Local Indiana TOYOTA Dealers.
Grandstand seating is free: admission to the Fairgrounds $7, Children 9 and under free.