160 Beds Built for Henderson School System Families

Volunteers were hard at work Saturday in Henderson for the build-a-bed project. Fifty beds were built and painted ready to be delivered to children in the Henderson school system.

A local teacher brought the project to the area after seeing it in another part of the state. This is the fourth year for the project with 160 beds built during that time. One volunteer says that kids falling asleep every night is an issue that affects the local community.

“what we have is these children that will be getting these beds will not have to sleep on the floor. They won’t have to sleep on an air mattress. They won’t have to sleep with mom or dad. They won’t have to sleep with brothers and sisters because they’ll have their very own bed to sleep in,” says volunteer director Susan Sauls.

Sauls’ four agencies work together to determine the families that are in the most need of a bed.

Comments

comments